Russia has declared two Bulgarian Diplomats Persona Non Grata

Politics » DIPLOMACY | April 8, 2022, Friday // 17:22
Russia has declared two employees of the Bulgarian embassy in Moscow persona non grata as a retaliatory measure. This was stated in a statement by the Russian Foreign Ministry today, quoted by TASS.

“On April 8, Nikolai Trifonov, Permanent Envoy of the Republic of Bulgaria to the Russian Federation, was invited to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was handed a note from the Ministry declaring two employees of the Bulgarian Embassy in Moscow persona non grata,” said the statement.

“This measure is in response to the unmotivated decision taken by Bulgaria in March to declare two diplomats from the Russian embassy in Sofia persona non grata,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

/BNT

