Bulgarian soldiers are in Mariupol to rescue trapped Bulgarian sailors

Society » INCIDENTS | April 8, 2022, Friday // 14:48
Bulgaria: Bulgarian soldiers are in Mariupol to rescue trapped Bulgarian sailors Bulgarian ship "Tsarevna" @BNR

“A special group of Bulgarian military under the command of the Chief of Military Intelligence Gen. Venelin Venev is in Mariupol to pull the sailors from the Bulgarian ship blocked there.” This was announced by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov during the blitz control in the parliament.

The group was ready to withdraw the crew earlier this week, but the situation was too risky, the prime minister explained.

“The captain's request was - leave us here for now, we think the risk is greater than you report. When I have such a call from the captain, I said - they have to decide, it's their responsibility, their lives, and I can't say anything more from here,” said Kiril Petkov.

“I would also like to assure you that General Venev, who is personally responsible for this operation, is in communication with both the Russian side and the Ukrainian side,” the prime minister added.

According to the Prime Minister, there are 15 Bulgarians on board the ship “Tsarevna”.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sailors, Bulgarian, Mariupol, Kiril Petkov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria