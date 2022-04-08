Bulgarian soldiers are in Mariupol to rescue trapped Bulgarian sailors

“A special group of Bulgarian military under the command of the Chief of Military Intelligence Gen. Venelin Venev is in Mariupol to pull the sailors from the Bulgarian ship blocked there.” This was announced by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov during the blitz control in the parliament.

The group was ready to withdraw the crew earlier this week, but the situation was too risky, the prime minister explained.

“The captain's request was - leave us here for now, we think the risk is greater than you report. When I have such a call from the captain, I said - they have to decide, it's their responsibility, their lives, and I can't say anything more from here,” said Kiril Petkov.

“I would also like to assure you that General Venev, who is personally responsible for this operation, is in communication with both the Russian side and the Ukrainian side,” the prime minister added.

According to the Prime Minister, there are 15 Bulgarians on board the ship “Tsarevna”.

/BNR