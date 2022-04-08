Bulgarian PM explained why the Russian Ambassador has still not been Expelled

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov answered a journalistic question about the actions of the Bulgarian state towards the Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova.

He explained specifically why she has not been declared a persona non grata so far:

“So far, she has behaved absolutely indecently for a diplomat. We have already recalled 10 diplomas, made a few remarks to her, recalled our ambassador from Russia for consultations in our country, which we say in diplomatic language - and you must do the same. The next step is to put her as a persona non grata. But if we do that, it is a complete severance of relations (with Russia), and we think it is much more appropriate if such a step is taken, for it to be at EU level. The truth is that, for example, our ship in Mariupol at the moment - its safety depends on the Russian side. So, these decisions must be made very carefully.

Personally, I would not risk and endanger their condition,” said Kiril Petkov on the safety of seafarers.

“There are 260 meters between the ship and the port fence - they are like the alley of death. At the moment, Russian tanks have entered and fired on the Ukrainians holding the line. One of the tanks was blown up. On Monday at 9:00 a.m. in the morning, there was a lull in the fighting and our group was ready to go and pick them up. But it had to be judged on the spot if it was dangerous. In communication with the captain, he said - it seems there is no shooting and I can not be sure if there will be no shooting again. We are ready in the first minutes, when there is no fighting to bring them out, we monitor the situation every hour. But we must be safe,” the prime minister explained.

Meanwhile, Russian ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova gave her weekly briefing and commented on the proposed name changes of an alley and a garden next to the Russian embassy.

/BNT