Ukraine: Train station in Kramatorsk was Hit - at least 30 people were Killed (GRAPHIC PHOTOS)

Russian missiles hit a railway station in the city of Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine. More than 30 victims were reported, including 4 children, and about 100 injured.

Kramatorsk is located on the border of the Russian-controlled DPR, on the railway line connecting Mariupol and Kyiv, which is used to evacuate civilians. The Intercity high-speed train runs on it - the fastest connection to the capital.

Kramatorsk is the administrative unit responsible for controlling the Donbas region after the occupation and establishment of the DPR. There are military units and administration buildings in the city.

According to Ukrainian Railways, there were hundreds of people during the attack on the station.

Ukraine's Defense Ministry has released shocking photos of bloodied corpses and devastation from the site of the tragedy.

Some sources claim the use of cluster munitions in this attack.

Photos from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine:

