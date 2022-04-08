Zelensky: Russians are preparing a Staging and will blame Ukraine for those killed in Mariupol

“The Russian invaders are preparing a propaganda staging - they will show the dead in Mariupol, as if they were not killed by them, but by the Ukrainian military.”

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an address on April 7, published on his Facebook page.

He recalled that the UN General Assembly on April 7 decided to terminate Russia's membership in the Human Rights Council and called the decision logical and fair. Because Russia now “represents the greatest threat on the planet against the concept of human rights as such.”

“After Bucha, this is already obvious. And work has begun on removing the ruins in Borodyanka ... It is much worse there. There are even more victims of the Russian invaders. And what will happen when the world understands the whole truth about what the Russians The military committed in Mariupol? There on almost every street the situation is as the world saw in Bucha and other cities in the Kyiv region after the withdrawal of Russian troops. The same cruelty. The same horrible crimes,” said Zelensky.

According to the president, Russian propagandists are preparing a “mirror response to the shock that all normal people experienced after Bucha.”

“They will show the victims in Mariupol as if they were not killed by Russian soldiers, but by Ukrainian defenders of the city. To do this, the invaders collect corpses in the streets, take them out. And they can use them elsewhere according to propaganda scenarios. We have work to do. In order to justify their own killings, they accept the dead as an ornament, as a propaganda prop. And this is a separate war crime for which each of the propagandists will be responsible,” he said.

He noted that a growing number of countries around the world support the need for a full and transparent investigation into all war crimes committed by the Russian occupiers in Ukraine.

“Every murder will be revealed. Every one of the executioners will be found. All those who committed rape or robbery will be identified. Responsibility is inevitable,” Zelenski promised.

