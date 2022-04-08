Bulgarian PM: I will not try to make any Agreements for North Macedonia without the Coalition

Politics | April 8, 2022, Friday // 11:42
Bulgaria: Bulgarian PM: I will not try to make any Agreements for North Macedonia without the Coalition Minister of Innovation and Growth Daniel Lorer (left), Prime Minister Kiril petkov (center), President of the European Commission Ursula Von der Leyen (right) @ECinBulgaria

“We have a clearly written coalition agreement, which we strictly abide by. We observe all our actions to be in unison with it. As Prime Minister, I have no right in any way, nor will I try to make any agreements, we have a framework position, a declaration.” This was stated by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov about Bulgaria's position towards North Macedonia.

“Any decision must come with full unification with the coalition and the opposition”, Petkov added. “No concrete decision will be made without the sanction of the parliament and without the full conviction of all those who will vote for it,” Petkov addressed the National Assembly.

“The current situation in Ukraine has made the RNM case even more delicate. The Western Balkans are also a region at risk, the security of the Western Balkans is of great importance for the Bulgarian state. We must approach these decisions with great responsibility,” Petkov added.

“The EC said that they are ready to be a guarantor through the negotiating framework of the rights of Bulgarian minorities, Bulgarians in Macedonia, to ensure that the interests and all rights of these Bulgarians in Macedonia are preserved, and the negotiating framework and process will contributed to this good neighborliness, which we hope so much,” said Petkov.

