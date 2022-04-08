Day 43 of the Invasion of Ukraine: New atrocities, Russia out of the HRC, Von der Layen will visit Kyiv

Russia is outside the UN body for human rights, battles in Donbas, Von der Layen will visit Kyiv – here are the latest and most important events related to the war in Ukraine.

Call for evacuation in eastern Ukraine

A Ukrainian official has warned residents of the eastern part of the country that they have a “last chance” to escape before the expected major Russian offensive in the Donbas region.

“These few days may be the last chance to leave,” said Sergei Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region, part of Donbas, where the city of Severodonetsk has come under prolonged artillery and rocket fire.

Ukraine accused Lavrov of complicity in atrocities

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov's denial of killing civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha and elsewhere “makes him an accomplice in these crimes.”

Negotiations are have been “overshadowed”

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who hosted talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, said images of corpses from Bucha and other areas “overshadowed” what had been achieved as a “positive atmosphere”.

New G-7 and US sanctions

Leaders of the G7's largest economies have agreed to impose “new sanctions and ban on investments in key sectors of the Russian economy, including the energy sector”, along with extending bans on exports of certain goods and tightening controls on Russian banks and state-owned companies.

They are also committed to “stepping up our campaign against elites and members of their families who support President (Vladimir) Putin in his military efforts.”

“Significant” Russian losses

Russian troops have suffered “significant losses” in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Britain's Sky News but did not specify the number of casualties.

In late March, Russia said it had lost 1,351 soldiers and had another 3,825 wounded.

Russia was excluded from the UN human rights body

The UN General Assembly has voted to temporarily remove Russia from the UN Human Rights Council as punishment for invading Ukraine.

Of the 193 members of the assembly, 93 voted in favor of the removal, 24 voted against and 58 abstained, the second in the history of removing a country from the council since Libya in 2011.

Von der Layen to visit Kyiv

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she would travel to Kyiv today to show Europe's “unwavering support” for Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

Discoveries of new atrocities in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the destruction in Borodyanka was “much more appalling” than in Bucha. Residents of Yahidne, near Chernihiv, told the BBC that Russian troops had held 130 people in a basement for four weeks.

“The battle for the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine will remind the world of World War II”, Ukraine's foreign minister said.

