COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 683 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
There are 683 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours with 9917 tests performed (i.e. a ratio of 6.88%), according to the Unified Information Portal.
7 died and 2421 were cured.
There are 1,350 people in hospitals, 156 of whom are in intensive care units.
The active cases of infection are 169,884.
1557 vaccine doses were given before the last day.
82.35% of those who died during the day and 68.96% of new cases of the day were not vaccinated.
/BTA
