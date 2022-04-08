The Russian Ambassador in Bulgaria was not pleased with the name changes around the Embassy

“We would strongly support the initiative of the Sofia administration in case the new name change discussed is a tribute to the memory of Soviet heroes Marshals Tymoshenko, Rybalko, Kozhedub, Colonels Generals Zhmachenko and Lyudnikov, legendary guerrilla commander Kovpak and many other heroes made famous in battle for my Motherland and the freedom of Europe. We preserve the memory and deeply respect the great figures of culture and science, who have made a great contribution to the development of world civilization. For such heroes - eternal memory and glory.”

This was stated today at her regular weekly briefing by the Ambassador of Russia Eleonora Mitrofanova. Thus, she commented on the renaming of the alley in front of the Embassy as “Heroes of Ukraine” and the space between Dragan Tsankov Blvd. and Latinka, Konstantin Shtarkelov and F.J. Curie Streets to be named after “Boris Nemtsov”.

“If the residents of the Bulgarian capital are offered to walk not far from the street named after the followers of Hitler's aide - Bandera, the Russian side has every moral right to express a strong protest against the desire of official Sofia to show solidarity with the Nazi regime in Kyiv. Please resolve this fundamental issue now,” Mitrofanova added.

The ambassador of the Russian Federation said that the pages of the history of her homeland preserve the memory of the “feats of the sons of the Ukrainian land, who fearlessly fight against the brown plague in the ranks of the Soviet army”

In her regular briefing, Eleonora Mitrofanova also touched on the following topics:

Regarding the war in Ukraine, she explained that “the special operation continues”, saying that “the special operation is developing in accordance with the approved plans of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff”: “The personnel of the Russian Armed Forces are doing everything to avoid losses among the civilian population.”

Mitrofanova also claims that the Russian Federation provides comprehensive humanitarian assistance to the affected residents of Donbas and the controlled regions of Ukraine. Negotiations remain with Ukraine to reduce tensions in the region and ensure the security of civilians.

“Russia's Ministry of Defense provides conditions for Ukrainian prisoners of war that fully comply with all the requirements of the Geneva Convention. All prisoners are treated in accordance with international humanitarian law. They are kept in decent conditions, provided with food three times a day, receive timely qualified medical care. Interaction with the International Committee of the Red Cross has been organized,” she said.

Mitrofanova added that Russia was drawing attention to the “large-scale campaign launched by Kyiv to produce false news about the alleged use of violence by the Russian Armed Forces against Ukrainian citizens.”

“As an example, according to confirmed information from the Ministry of Defense of Russia, on the evening of April 4 this year in the village Moshchun 23 km northwest of Kyiv, by servicemen from 72 Ukrainian main center for psychological operations was held another (after the story in Bucha) filming of a play about alleged numerous victims among the civilian population in order to spread it in the Western media. Similar ‘events’ by the Ukrainian special services are also organized in Sumy, Konotop and other cities. For participation in such operations the people receive ,” she said.

Mitrofanova urged Bulgarians to be careful and not to trust unconfirmed “sensational” information.

Regarding the supply of weapons to the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian ambassador to Bulgaria said that they continued to monitor the discussions of the “Bulgarian establishment on possible supplies of weapons and ammunition for Ukrainian nationalists.”

She is “convinced” that such a step by official Sofia will only contribute to further escalation of the situation in Ukraine, and will have serious negative consequences for further building the Russian-Bulgarian dialogue. We hope that the leadership of Bulgaria takes into account all the risks of such a decision.

For the expulsion of Russian diplomats, Eleonora Mitrofanova quotes a Russian proverb: “You should not transfer from a sick head to a healthy one.”

“Last Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria once again unjustifiably declared a diplomat of the embassy a ‘persona non grata’. At the same time, the expulsion of our colleague here was presented as almost a reaction to the alleged subversive work carried out by the embassy to worsen relations between Bulgaria and North Macedonia, the purpose of which was to prevent Bulgaria's neighbor from joining the European Union,” she said.

Mitrofanova commented that she made an impression that the “rules” on the expulsion of embassy employees issued above were applied with completely contrived pretexts.

It is easy to dispute and question Mitrofanova’s claims in this and any other “briefings” that the Russian embassy organizes. The massacre in Bucha has been verified and well documented by independent sources and similar atrocities have probably happened elsewhere thus the Russian government is trying to create the narrative of “a staged play”. However, sooner or later, more cases and evidence will show up and the people will demand justice. The statements of ambassador Mitrofanova come directly from the Russian state narrative and they are important to analyze. We trust our readers that they can read between the lines and not fall for obvious propaganda but to understand how the Kremlin tries to manipulate people in Bulgaria. After receiving some emails and requests that we stop publishing Mitrofanova’s briefings, we’ve decided to still continue. We believe every piece of information can be useful even “fake news” and obvious propaganda.

