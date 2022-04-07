"We are not Neutral" - a peaceful march took place in Sofia in support of Ukraine (PHOTOS)

A second peaceful march in support of Ukraine took place in Sofia. The event was titled "We are not neutral!" and its main request is for Bulgaria to send military defense assistance to Ukraine.

The gathering began in Alexander Nevsky Square. The initially announced starting point was in front of the National Assembly building but it turned out that Vazrazhdane had reserved National Assembly Square for rallies a month in advance from yesterday when they held a counter-protest.

The organizers of today's demonstration are the citizens who initiated the big march in support of Ukraine two weeks ago, which gathered over 10,000 people. They claim that Bulgaria cannot remain neutral because it becomes an accomplice of the aggressor.

Representatives of the political party "Democratic Bulgaria" also joined the march.

The rain didn't stop people from gathering and chanting "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the heroes!".

The march set off from Alexander Nevsky Square to the Russian Cultural Information Center. There, provocateurs chanting "fascists" were taken out by the police, and citizens left shoes in front of the center in memory of the victims in Ukraine.

A Ukrainian woman who joined the march said: "Both your flag and our flag say 'Freedom or Death.' This is happening now. We must be united." After these words, the assembled crowd applauded her.

A man lay on the steps in front of the Russian Center with his hands tied with a white ribbon in protest of the numerous killings of civilians by the Russian army in the Ukrainian city of Bucha.

The procession set off for the building of the Bulgarian National Television. In front of BNT, the protesters chanted "Resignation". The reason is the coverage of the previous protest by the national television - the news was last in the main program and it was given about 1 minute.

"Welcome to Bulgaria. We hope you feel at home. With Nazi instruments, an independent country is 'denazified.' We are not neutral," the march organizers told Ukrainian citizens. Some people lit candles in memory of those killed in Ukraine in front of the Soviet Army Monument.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews, ClubZ