Bulgaria: Alley and a Garden next to the Russian Embassy will be renamed "Heroes of Ukraine" and "Boris Nemtsov"

World » RUSSIA | April 7, 2022, Thursday // 18:12
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Alley and a Garden next to the Russian Embassy will be renamed "Heroes of Ukraine" and "Boris Nemtsov" Russian Embassy in Sofia, Bulgaria

The alley, located between Dragan Tsankov Boulevard and the fence of the Russian Embassy in Sofia, will be named "Heroes of Ukraine". This was voted by the municipal councilors in Sofia Council. The alley is located along 96 meters between Nezabravka Street and Nikola Mirchev Street.

The decision was taken with 36 "For", 16 "Against" and none abstained.

The district governor has 7 days to make a decision. If he does not return the offer, it enters into force.

With 33 votes in favor, 12 against and 2 abstentions, the decision to name the garden near the embassy to "Boris Nemtsov" was also adopted.

The proposal for “Boris Nemtsov” stated the need to express solidarity not only with the Ukrainian people, but also “with that part of Russian society that opposes the war in Ukraine, as well as with more than 14,000 people arrested during the protests in Russian cities from Moscow to Vladivostok, with many artists, journalists, and intellectuals risking their lives and freedom by speaking out in support of ending the war.”

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Russian, embassy, street, sofia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria