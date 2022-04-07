Bulgaria: Alley and a Garden next to the Russian Embassy will be renamed "Heroes of Ukraine" and "Boris Nemtsov"

The alley, located between Dragan Tsankov Boulevard and the fence of the Russian Embassy in Sofia, will be named "Heroes of Ukraine". This was voted by the municipal councilors in Sofia Council. The alley is located along 96 meters between Nezabravka Street and Nikola Mirchev Street.

The decision was taken with 36 "For", 16 "Against" and none abstained.

The district governor has 7 days to make a decision. If he does not return the offer, it enters into force.

With 33 votes in favor, 12 against and 2 abstentions, the decision to name the garden near the embassy to "Boris Nemtsov" was also adopted.

The proposal for “Boris Nemtsov” stated the need to express solidarity not only with the Ukrainian people, but also “with that part of Russian society that opposes the war in Ukraine, as well as with more than 14,000 people arrested during the protests in Russian cities from Moscow to Vladivostok, with many artists, journalists, and intellectuals risking their lives and freedom by speaking out in support of ending the war.”

