Dimitrovgrad was Gassed with Sulfur Dioxide

Exceedance of the maximum allowable hourly norms of sulfur dioxide (SO2) has been registered in Dimitrovgrad, announced the Regional Inspectorate for Environment and Water (RIEW) in Haskovo, BTA reported. The automatic measuring station “Rakovski” has reported deviations from the alarm threshold of 500 micrograms per cubic meter today at 10:00 a.m. today - 990.4 micrograms, 11:00 a.m. - 1116.62 micrograms and 12:00 p.m. - 1094.76 micrograms per cubic meter.

The expected forecast is to reduce emissions. The presumed polluter - TPP “Maritsa” 3 has been issued an order to reduce the working capacity, and an on-site inspection is underway, specified by the RIEW. It is assumed that the emission of harmful substances from the thermal power plant is due to the start-up regime after the ignition of the steam generator K-4 of the 120-megawatt power unit at 23:33 p.m. last night.

