Bulgaria: Magistrate from the Special Prosecutor's Office was threatened with murder

The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office is initiating pre-trial proceedings on a received signal for systematic monitoring and threatening to kill a magistrate from the Specialized Prosecutor's Office, the prosecution said.

On April 6, in Sofia, in the office of the magistrate, in a cupboard containing stationery and other working materials, the presence of a paper envelope addressed personally to the prosecutor was established, without a specified sender.

A 9x19 mm cartridge and several paper notes were found in the envelope, representing clippings of individual words, including “blood” and “informed”, as well as the name of a foreign country and a hospital in the capital.

Pre-trial proceedings have been instituted in the case. The investigation was immediately assigned to an investigator by the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.

“It is inadmissible for a magistrate to find cartridges and clippings with messages. In them is written ‘blood’ and ‘informed’. Each of you can conclude whether this is a threat and whether it is a coincidence that they also have the name of a Sofia hospital, which he has visited many times in recent months. The clippings also include the name of another country,” said Siyka Mileva, a spokeswoman for the chief prosecutor.

“This is about our colleague, who has been under guard for more than a year due to this threat for months. How will the state guarantee that this will not happen tomorrow with our other colleagues and that the attitude towards the threatened magistrate will stop there? What else needs to happen for all of us to work for the society and not worry about media attacks, threats and repression,” she said.

Mileva also announced that the EC, the EP, the embassies of the EU member states, the United States, the United Kingdom and the Advisory Council of European Prosecutors will be informed about the threats against the prosecutor.

/Nova