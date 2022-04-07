The EC gave the Green Light to Bulgaria's Recovery and Sustainability Plan

The European Commission is giving the green light to Bulgaria's Recovery and Sustainability Plan. This was stated by the president of the commission Ursula von der Leyen from the Granite Hall of the Council of Ministers in Sofia at a joint press conference with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, at which they presented the National Plan for Reconstruction and Sustainability of Bulgaria.

“The Bulgarian plan is exceptional. Almost 60% of it is in support of the green transition.”

“It is important for us that Bulgaria is together with the EU in this direction. The plan meets many conditions, which are quite high,” said the President of the European Commission.

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov pointed out that the financing under the Plan is equal to about 10% of the Bulgarian economy (6,27 billion euros) and thanked the President of the European Commission for its presence today in Sofia.

“This plan is workable, innovative and will ensure the modernization of Bulgaria. It allows us to ensure energy security and use the latest technologies, to reform the rule of law, to have increased control over the Prosecutor General with the appointment of a judge who temporarily will be an investigative prosecutor, to reform the Commission for Combating Corruption and Confiscation of Illegally Acquired Property and for it to start working, to modernize the railways, to invest in education, research and modernization,” said Petkov.

“The President of the European Commission recommended that Russian gas supplies be paid in euros or dollars, as required by the agreements with Gazprom. An analysis of the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin is needed and there is still no common EU position on the issue, but contracts must be respected and supplies must be paid for as set out in them,” said Ursula von der Leyen.

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov described the Plan as a step towards Bulgaria's energy independence.

“The plan gives us steps forward to be independent of Russia, investing so much in alternative energy sources and in the battery complex. It allows us to use our energy. If we turn mineral resources into electricity, it will be clean and independent. Thus, the Plan and the Greek gas connection will allow us independence and the ability to control our economy and our destiny.” said Petkov.

The President of the European Commission thanked the Bulgarian government for the assistance it provides to Ukrainian citizens seeking refuge from the war.

After giving a positive assessment of the Bulgarian plan, Ursula von der Leyen presented the Prime Minister with an honorary plaque.

The Recovery and Sustainability Plan has 4 main pillars:

"Innovative Bulgaria "

" "Green Bulgaria "

" "Connected Bulgaria "

" "Fair Bulgaria"

The largest share is Green Bulgaria - 41%. Nearly BGN 2 billion are planned for rehabilitation, over BGN 1 billion for social inclusion, BGN 700 million for digital connectivity, BGN 500 million for new trains and urban railways, BGN 350 million for modernization of medical institutions, 643 million for modernization of care for pensioners.

BNT reports that the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Layen will hold meetings with Bulgarian MPs in the Council of Ministers but so far no more details have been announced.

