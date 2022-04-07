Kuleba: Ukraine needs 3 things - Weapons, Weapons, Weapons

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said today when he arrived for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels that he was tasked with providing his country with only three things - weapons, weapons, weapons.

"We are convinced that the best help for Ukraine is to provide everything necessary to defeat the Russian army in order to prevent the spread of war. The Ukrainians have proven that they know how to fight and win, albeit at a great cost. The sooner we have weapons, the more people and villages will be saved," he added.

"We call on all allies to stop hesitating. Today, weapons serve for peace", Kuleba added.

According to him, any weapon used against an attacker is defensive. It is hypocritical to supply only protective equipment, the minister said.

He called on Germany to do more because, unlike Berlin, Kyiv has no time to lose. Kuleba also called for a full embargo on Russian oil and gas imports, for the exclusion of all Russian banks from the international financial system, and for the closure of all ports for Russian ships, with very few exceptions.

Kuleba clarified that Ukraine today needs air defense equipment, aircraft, anti-tank weapons and armored vehicles.

"In the war in Ukraine, there is no difference between defensive and offensive weapons", explained NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. He noted that the pact helps Ukraine exercise its right to self-defense. Stoltenberg expressed admiration for the courage of Ukrainians and added that they are an inspiration to people around the world.

/BTA