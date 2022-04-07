Expert: The situation of the Bulgarian Army is tragic! We had the strongest Army in the Balkans

Politics » DEFENSE | April 7, 2022, Thursday // 10:21
Bulgaria: Expert: The situation of the Bulgarian Army is tragic! We had the strongest Army in the Balkans S-300P missile system used by the Bulgarian army @Wikimedia Commons

“The situation of the Bulgarian army is tragic.” This was said in an interview for the Bulgarian National Radio by the expert on international security and chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee of the 45th National Assembly Dimitar Gardev:

“I have seen enough the National Assembly of parties that say that we do not need to modernize the army, as well as governments that cut from these budgets. Bulgaria had the strongest army in the Balkans - 2300 tanks, over 180 aircraft. Things were sold on world markets with the idea of ​​putting this money into the renewal of the Bulgarian army and reaching NATO standards. Where did these funds go? This is a 30-year robbery.”

The international security expert commented on the military aid that other NATO countries send to Ukraine:

“Germany is sending heavy weapons - such as it has in its warehouses since the time of the GDR. It has a huge amount of such weapons. France is a producer of such weapons.”

Yesterday it was announced that Bulgaria will send to Ukraine 2000 helmets and 2000 bulletproof vests as “humanitarian and other assistance for the protection of Ukrainian citizens”.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: army, Bulgaria, Balkans, Ukraine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria