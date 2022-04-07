Sasha from Kyiv, whose parents declared him Missing, was found Dead

A four-year-old boy from Kyiv, who his parents have been searching for on social media for weeks, has been found dead. This was announced by the child's mother on her Facebook account.

Alexander was with his grandmother when the shelling of Kyiv began. The elderly woman was found dead, but there was no sign of the child. In an attempt to find him, his parents posted a photo of him asking people to let them know if anyone saw him. They suspected that the child had been lost or abducted and taken abroad.

The post was shared on social networks in Bulgaria and despite the wide response, there was no news about the boy.

Yesterday, the child's mother posted a post on Facebook announcing that she had found the boy dead:

“Today we found Sasha's body. Thank you to everyone who helped with the search, thank you all for your prayers and faith, thank you for your support. Thanks to you I was able to find my child. Sasha, our little angel is already in heaven.

Today his soul has found peace...”

Since the start of the war, the UN Commissioner for Human Rights has documented more than 100 children killed in the conflict and 134 others injured. Their true number will probably be much higher.

According to the UN, half of all refugees from Ukraine are children. More than 1.1 million children have arrived in Poland, and hundreds of thousands have crossed the borders of Romania, Moldova, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. One third of the nearly 66,000 Ukrainian refugees sheltered in Bulgaria are children. According to UNICEF, more than 2.5 million children have been internally displaced in Ukraine.

Rest in peace, Sasha.

