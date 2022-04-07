Zelensky’s TV show will be broadcast on Bulgarian Television

Nova Broadcasting Group has acquired the rights to broadcast the series and film “Servant of the People”, with which Volodomir Zelensky managed to win the presidential election in Ukraine in 2019.

From April 18, the comedy series, which has become a real sensation, can be watched by the Bulgarian audience every weekday evening at 23:30 p.m. on Nova TV

This was announced yesterday by the media

The series has long been available on its official channel - for those who know Russian.

The TV series is a huge success in Ukraine, where it is among the most-watched series of 2015. In addition to sales outside Ukraine, the format is implemented in other countries around the world. The second season of the comedy series “From Love to Impeachment” comes out at the end of 2017, and in 2019 the third season of the cult television production – “Choice” was presented.

“Servant of the People” won the Gold Remi Award for “Television Comedy” at WorldFest 2016 in Houston. At the World Media Festival in Hamburg, the production won a Silver Prize. “Servant of the People” is also a finalist at the International Drama Awards in Seoul in 2016.

