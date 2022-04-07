Day 42 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Call for Evacuation from Donbas, Sanctions, “Bucha is а Genocide”

Call for evacuation from Donbas; new sanctions; “Bucha is genocide” - The most important highlights of the events in Ukraine for the last 24 hours.

Evacuate “now” - a call to the people of eastern Ukraine

Authorities in Ukraine have called on residents in the eastern part of the country to evacuate “now” because if they remain, they “risk death” amid fears of a Russian offensive in the Donbas region. Moscow has already declared Donbas its main target. Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Irina Vereshchuk said that the governors of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, part of Donbas, and the nearby city of Kharkiv “are doing everything to ensure that the evacuation is carried out in an organized manner.”

Biden: War crimes were committed in Bucha

US President Joe Biden has condemned the killings of Ukrainian civilians by the Russian military in the city of Bucha and described them as war crimes. “Civilians executed in a cold-blooded manner, bodies thrown into mass graves, and a sense of brutality and inhumanity that the whole world saw. This is nothing but a war crime,” Biden said, urging the world to hold the killers accountable.

Putin: Bucha is a provocation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukrainian authorities of being behind “gross and cynical provocations” with photos and reports of massacres in Bucha.

Denial contradicts the evidence

Satellite images from last month have categorically refuted the words of Russia, which denies the Bucha genocide. This was announced by the German government. “Russia's declarations that the images of civilian deaths have been falsified or that Russia is not responsible for the killings are, in our view, untenable,” said government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit.

Putin's daughters also received sanctions

The United States has announced sanctions against Putin's two daughters on the grounds that family members are hiding the Russian president's wealth. The United States has also announced sanctions for “complete blocking” of the largest public and private financial institutions in Russia, Sberbank and Alfa Bank. All new US investments in Russia are already banned. The EU is also seeking to add Putin's daughters to the Union's sanctions list against Russia.

More UK sanctions

Britain has imposed new sanctions on Russia targeting two banks and banned all imports of Russian oil and coal by the end of the year.

Recent UK measures have also banned all new British investment in Russia.

Four killed in Donetsk

Four people were killed in a Russian shelling near a humanitarian distribution point in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, the regional governor said.

A “long” war is ahead

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg sees no sign that Putin has given up “his ambition to control all of Ukraine.”

Orban invites Putin and Zelensky

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, one of Putin's few allies in Europe, said he had called on the Russian leader to declare an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. He also invited the leaders of France, Germany and Ukraine to meet with Putin in Budapest.

Removal of Russia from a UN body

The UN General Assembly will vote on Thursday to remove Russia from the UN Human Rights Council as a punishment for the war in Ukraine, the presidency of the assembly said. A day earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also called for Russia to be excluded from the UN Security Council “so that it cannot block decisions about its own aggression, its own war.”

Debt in dollars paid in rubles

Russia says it has made payments on foreign debt denominated in rubles, which heightens fears that the country is heading for bankruptcy.

The finance ministry said it had been forced to make a payment of $ 649.2 million in rubles after an intermediary bank refused to complete the payment. It is unclear whether the payment was accepted.

Boris Johnson: “Genocide”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the alleged Bucha massacre “is a genocide” and that Britain will also step up sanctions against Russia.

US President Joe Biden has called Putin a war criminal.

The Pope criticizes “horrific atrocities”

During his weekly audience, Pope Francis said that “the latest news about the war in Ukraine, instead of bringing relief and hope, testifies to new atrocities, such as the Bucha massacre.”

Red Cross Convoy

A convoy of the Red Cross arrived in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia after failing to reach the besieged port city of Mariupol.

Seven buses carrying about 300 people, accompanied by the International Committee of the Red Cross, and at least 40 cars arrived in the southern city.

