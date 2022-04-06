Bulgaria: Peaceful March in support of Ukraine on April 7 in Sofia

After the march in Sofia on March 24, more events are planned in support of Ukraine in April. Another peaceful march in support of Ukraine will take place on April 7 in Sofia. The event is titled "We are not neutral!", and the main requests are for Bulgaria to send military-defense aid to Ukraine.

The reason for the protest is the killing of civilians in Bucha. The organizers are the same ones who initiated the big protest in support of Ukraine two weeks ago, which gathered more than 10,000 people.

The gathering will begin at 6:30 p.m. in front of the National Assembly building, then pass through the Russian Cultural Information Center, where protesters will leave old shoes in memory of the victims in Ukraine, and end in front of the Bulgarian National Television building.

The organizers claim that Bulgaria cannot remain neutral, because that is how it becomes an accomplice of the aggressor.

"We cannot remain neutral as a state. We must help Ukraine protect its children from this unparalleled aggression, including with military-defense assistance. All our partners in the European Union have already done so. Let's not be fooled - not taking a side and the refusal of help is complicity with the aggressor. We cannot remain neutral as citizens. Let's take to the streets of Bulgaria again. We have the power to influence our government, to show that we are ashamed of politicians who promote the interests of Putin here that we want Bulgaria to stand firmly on the right side of history", the organizers write.

For more information check the Facebook event page.

/BNR