Bulgarian authorities to withdraw Chocolate Eggs because of suspected Salmonella

Society » INCIDENTS | April 6, 2022, Wednesday // 17:56
Kinder Schoko-Bons @Wikimedia Commons

Chocolate eggs and candies will be withdrawn from the market, after today. The Bulgarian Food Safety Agency was notified through the Warning and Cooperation Network that batches of Kinder eggs and candies are subject to withdrawal due to possible salmonella contamination.

According to the information provided in the notification, there are products on the Bulgarian market that are likely to be contaminated with salmonella.

These are Kinder Uovo maxi chocolate eggs with minimum shelf life: 20.04.2022, 29.08.2022 and 30.08.2022.

And Kinder Schoko-Bons with minimum shelf life: 24.05.2022, 28.05.2022, 01.06.2022, 02.06.2022, 03.06.2022, 04.06.2022, 07.06.2022, 10.06.2022, 14.06.2022, 16.06.2022, 17.06.2022, 18.06.2022, 21.06.2022, 23.06.2022, 30.06.2022, 06.07.2022, 12.07.2022, 13.07.2022, 14.07.2022, 16.07.2022, 20.07.2022, 21.07.2022, 22.07. 2022, 27.07.2022, 28.07.2022, 19.08.2022, 20.08.2022.

Consumers who have purchased these products can return them to the store. Products of the same brand, but with different minimum shelf life, are fit for consumption and will not be withdrawn.

