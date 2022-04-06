Bulgaria will pay 40% more for Gas if it does not buy from Russia

Replacing Russian gas with an alternative will increase the price of natural gas by at least 40%, Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov said.

He was summoned to parliament's energy committee to answer current questions.

Nikolov commented to BNT that he is not worried about the supply of oil and oil products, as the owner of our refinery in Burgas is registered in Switzerland, despite the fact that behind him is the Russian oil group Lukoil.

“There is no room for panic and tension in society,” Nikolov added.

/BNT