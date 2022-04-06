The Tow Truck in Sofia will be Twice as Expensive

Society | April 6, 2022, Wednesday // 14:31
The fine for forcibly moving a car to a penal parking lot in Sofia will increase by 100%. Thus, instead of the current BGN 60, violators will have to pay BGN 120 if they pick up their car with a tow truck (paiyak/паяк in Bulgarian). This was decided by the Transport Commission in the Sofia Municipality. The value of the penalty fee has not changed since 2012. The Center for Urban Mobility has broken down the cost of transportation.

“In the sense of the law, this is not a fine but the costs of forcible removal of improperly parked vehicles. Citizens perceive it as a fine. Both the law and the municipal ordinance clearly state that the offender must pay the costs of forcibly moving the car. The idea is to update the amount of these costs. I don't think the economic situation is the same as it was 10 years ago,” said councilor Carlos Contreras.

Last year, 37,000 cars were picked up by a tow truck in the capital.

