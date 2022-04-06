China recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the Pandemic

Today, China reported more than 20,000 cases of COVID-19, the highest daily number since the pandemic began, with Shanghai being the center of the virus wave. The country's strategy for “zero COVID” is undergoing a huge test as cases increase.

Until March, China maintained low levels of daily cases of infection with rapid local blockades, mass tests and severe restrictions on international travel. But in recent weeks, the number of cases has reached thousands a day, with officials saying they have found a mutation in the highly contagious Omicron variant near Shanghai.

A total of 20,472 infections were reported in China on Wednesday, according to a statement from the National Health Commission, adding that there were no new deaths.

This is the highest daily number of infected people in the country, reported by the authorities, even during the peak of the initial epidemic, which was centered around Wuhan. However, most cases are asymptomatic.

However, in Shanghai, the quarantine facilities are overcrowded with people who have given a positive result, as the city authorities strictly adhere to anti-virus protocols. These include separating COVID-19-positive babies and children from parents whose tests are negative, a policy that causes concern and grief for anxious families.

Shanghai, China's largest city, has registered more than 80 percent of all new infections in the country, city officials said. A high-ranking city official acknowledged that the financial center was insufficiently prepared for the epidemic.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova