Barack Obama has returned to the White House
Former US President Barack Obama has briefly returned to the White House for the first time since the end of his 2017 term.
He highlighted the benefits of the health care law he signed and backed his friend and former power partner Joe Biden ahead of the November by-elections.
Barack Obama remained popular while current public support for Joe Biden declines, in part because of inflation and the effects of the covid pandemic.
There is a risk that Democrats will lose control of one or both houses of Congress in November. That would block Biden's legislative agenda. He had lunch with Obama.
The guest noted the changes that have taken place since his last visit. Among the most remarkable is the appearance of a cat.
“It's good to be back in the White House. I admit I've heard about some changes made by the current president since the last time I was here. A cat is running around, I guarantee you that my dogs Bo and Sunny would be very unhappy.” said Barack Obama.
/BNT
