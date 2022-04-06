Day 41 of the Invasion of Ukraine: New sanctions against Russia, increasing Military aid to Ukraine

Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson posted on social media a video aimed at the Russian public

New sanctions against Russia, increasing military aid to Ukraine. Here are the more important events of the 41st day of the war in Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky presented a list of alleged Russian atrocities in a speech to the UN Security Council

Showing a horrifying video, he said that civilians were shot in the streets, thrown into wells and crushed by Russian tanks. “Scenes in Bucha, near Kyiv - where civilian bodies are scattered in the streets - are repeated in other parts of the country,” he said. Russia continues to deny committing war crimes, and its ambassador to the UN reiterated his denials of allegations of mass graves and corpses on the streets of Bucha. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the discovery of bodies in the Ukrainian city of Bucha was a “provocation” aimed at thwarting talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

The European Commission has proposed a new round of sanctions against Russia, including a ban on imports of Russian coal

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson posted on social media a video aimed at the Russian public, in which he said that Russian troops were committing atrocities. “The Russian people deserve the truth, you deserve the facts,” Johnson said, speaking in Russian at the beginning of the nearly two-minute address before returning to English

The United States has announced that it will send additional $ 100 million worth of anti-tank weapons to Ukraine.

In a separate statement, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the additional funding would be used “to meet Ukraine's urgent need for additional Javelin anti-tank systems”. Senior Czech officials told Reuters that the country had sent Soviet-made T-72 tanks and BVP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, confirming local media reports showing a train loaded with five tanks and five war machines.

The charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) announced that a hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv was attacked while one of its teams was visiting there.

They were in an oncology hospital treating the wounded since the start of the war, when there were several explosions for about 10 minutes, said Michele-Olivier Lasharite, head of the MSF mission in Ukraine.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES