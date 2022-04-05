Bulgaria: Military Truck with Migrants crashed - there are casualties

“At 15:00 p.m. today, April 5, while driving from Rezovo to Gramatikovo in fulfillment of the task of logistical support of the forces and means of the Ministry of Interior for the protection of the Bulgarian-Turkish border, a truck of the Armed Forces with off-road capability suffered a traffic accident”, reported the Ministry of Defense.

Two foreign nationals in the car were killed. Another nine were injured and were admitted to the emergency department of the University Hospital in Burgas. Two Bulgarian servicemen were also injured, one of them was the driver of the truck. Both have superficial injuries and were taken to a hospital for a more thorough examination.

It is assumed that the transported migrants were transported to the border police station in Malko Tarnovo.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated by the Sliven Military Prosecutor's Office.

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov commented on the incident and confirmed that the victims were migrants and the military personnel only Bulgarians.

He said an investigation was pending to determine the causes of the accident.

