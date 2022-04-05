Stoltenberg: Russia plans to take over the whole Donbas

“Russia plans to take over the entire Donbas region of eastern Ukraine in order to create a corridor from Russia to annexed Crimea”. That's what NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said.

He said Russian forces were withdrawing from Kyiv to regroup, rearm, supply and shift focus to the east.

“In the coming weeks, we expect further pressure from Russia in eastern and southern Ukraine to try to take over the whole of Donbas and build a land bridge to the occupied Crimean peninsula,” Stoltenberg told a conference ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers on Wednesday.

NATO countries intend to provide additional assistance to Ukraine and provide it with weapons, added the Secretary-General of the Alliance.

“The Allies are committed to providing additional support to Ukraine, including anti-tank weapons, air defense systems and other equipment,” Stoltenberg said.

According to him, NATO provides military support to Ukraine in an amount that will not lead to a full-scale war between Russia and NATO.

/Nova