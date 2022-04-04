COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 226 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Society » HEALTH | April 4, 2022, Monday // 14:17
Bulgaria: COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 226 New Cases in the Last 24 hours novinite.com

In Bulgaria, 226 new cases of coronavirus have been registered out of 4068 tests performed (5.55 percent positive), the Unified Information Portal reports.

The cured for the last 24 hours are 376. Thus the total number of active cases decreases to 177 462. The number of deaths from covid in our country is 36 568, including 3 people in the last day. No vaccinated person has died in the last 24 hours.

There are 39 new patients in hospitals, and more than two-thirds of them have not been vaccinated. To date, 1,869 people have been hospitalized, of which 206 in intensive care units.

156 doses of vaccine have been given for the past 24 hours.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: COVID-19, vaccinated, cases, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria