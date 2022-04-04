COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 226 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

In Bulgaria, 226 new cases of coronavirus have been registered out of 4068 tests performed (5.55 percent positive), the Unified Information Portal reports.

The cured for the last 24 hours are 376. Thus the total number of active cases decreases to 177 462. The number of deaths from covid in our country is 36 568, including 3 people in the last day. No vaccinated person has died in the last 24 hours.

There are 39 new patients in hospitals, and more than two-thirds of them have not been vaccinated. To date, 1,869 people have been hospitalized, of which 206 in intensive care units.

156 doses of vaccine have been given for the past 24 hours.

/BTA