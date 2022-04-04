Zelensky invited Merkel and Sarkozy to Bucha

Ukrainian President Zelensky has invited former German and French leaders Angela Merkel and Nicolas Sarkozy to come to the city of Bucha in the Kyiv region after the video, which the Russian Defense Ministry has already described as a staging and provocation.

“I invite Mrs. Merkel and Mr. Sarkozy to visit Bucha and see what the policy of concessions to Russia has led to,” Zelensky said.

Yesterday, Ukrainian authorities and the media released a video of Bucha showing corpses lying on the road and mass graves.

Zelensky said all allegations against Russia in connection with the special operation in Ukraine would be considered at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday and intended to inform all of Kyiv's partners. Zelensky said he wanted to create a special mechanism for the judiciary, which would involve Ukrainian and foreign experts.

Russia's top military official tells RIA Novosti that “the West wants to turn Bucha into a new Srebrenica”.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES