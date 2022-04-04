Mobile teams of the Ministry of Interior register Ukrainians at hotels in Sunny Beach Bulgaria

10 mobile teams of the Ministry of Interior began to register Ukrainian citizens for temporary protection. The first registrations started today in two of the hotels in Sunny Beach and Sveti Vlas, where most Ukrainians fleeing the war are accommodated, BGNES reported.

The first hotel in Sunny Beach accommodates 1,670 Ukrainians, mostly women and children. Check-in takes place at the hotel reception. It takes 15 minutes per person. The system was tested on Saturday and 400 people have already registered.

Alexandra from Odessa said that this registration makes it much easier because she will not wait in line with her baby in front of the police station in Sunny Beach.

The mobile teams support the process of the police stations in the municipalities and at the opened points of the Sea Station-Burgas.

We remind you that the Council of Ministers extended the deadline for registration for temporary protection until April 15. Nevertheless, the Ministry of Interior is increasing the places where Ukrainian citizens can receive registration cards for temporary protection: Maritime Station-Burgas - 6 points, Regional Police Department - Nessebar - 5 points, Regional Police Department - Tsarevo - 2 points, Regional Police Department - Primorsko - 2 points , RPU-Pomorie - 2 points, RPU-Sozopol - 2 points. The points will also work on weekends with working hours from 08.00 to 20.00, and two points at the Sea Station-Burgas and the Police Department-Nessebar will work in the evening from 20.00 to 08.00.

Since the beginning of the registration process for temporary protection, 5,710 registration cards have been issued so far, and for the last day alone they are 879.

Ukrainian citizens with address registration in the Burgas region reached 15,000.

In the program for financing the hoteliers who have accommodated Ukrainian citizens, it is secured, there is secured financing for BGN 160 million, and so far the applications for security have been secured for BGN 7 million.

