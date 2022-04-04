Orban won the Elections and declared Zelensky as his Opponent along with Soros
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has declared victory in yesterday's parliamentary elections.
Orban gave a 10-minute speech in front of the chanting “Viktor!” representatives and supporters of his FIDES party at a post-election event in Budapest.
“We have achieved such a great victory that you can see it from the moon and you can certainly see it from Brussels,” Orban said.
The Hungarian leader has repeatedly clashed with Brussels in recent years, as he has been accused by the EU of undermining his country's democratic freedoms.
“The whole world saw tonight in Budapest that Christian Democratic policies, conservative civic policies and patriotic policies have won. We are telling Europe that this is not the past, this is the future,” Orban said.
With 75 percent of the vote counted, the FIDES-led coalition won 54.5 percent of the vote, while the pro-European opposition coalition United for Hungary won nearly 34 percent of the vote, according to the National Electoral Commission.
After his election victory, Orban added Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to his list of opponents.
“We will remember this victory for the rest of our lives, as we had to fight a huge number of opponents,” he said after his re-election.
As such, he lists the “local left”, the international left, the “bureaucrats of Brussels, with all the money and institutions of the Soros Empire”, the international media and the President of Ukraine.
“We have never had so many opponents at the same time,” the Hungarian prime minister concluded.
A few days ago, Vladimir Zelensky described Orban as the only politician in Europe who “openly supports Putin.”
