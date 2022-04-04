Day 40 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Moscow denies War Crimes accusations

Ukraine, Europe and the United States have accused Russia of war crimes following the discovery of the bodies of civilians killed in the city of Bucha, not far from Kyiv, following the withdrawal of Russian forces.

Russian War Crimes in Ukraine: Streets of Bucha filled with Dead Bodies, 300 buried in Mass Graves (GRAPHIC)

Moscow has called on the UN Security Council to urgently discuss the case, which it claims is a provocation by Ukrainian authorities.

Ukrainian authorities have managed to evacuate nearly 3,000 people from Russian-besieged Mariupol and Luhansk regions yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said.

Meanwhile, the British Ministry of Defense said that control of Mariupol was almost certainly the main goal of the Russian invasion.

Day 39 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Regained control of Kyiv region, War Crimes in Bucha, Support from London

Ukrainian authorities have allowed the teams of a number of foreign media outlets to visit Bucha. AFP, Reuters and BBC envoys reported 20 bodies on a street in the ruined city. According to Ukrainian authorities, more than 300 people were found in a mass grave near a church.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an independent investigation.

/BNR