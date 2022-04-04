Fathers in Bulgaria will be entitled to two months Paid Leave

Society | April 4, 2022, Monday // 10:28
Bulgaria: Fathers in Bulgaria will be entitled to two months Paid Leave Pixabay

Fathers in Bulgaria will now be entitled to paid leave of two months until the child reaches the age of 8 - this is provided by changes in the Labor Code, which are published for public discussion on the website of the Ministry of Social Affairs. The leave will be used all at once or in parts. Adoptive parents will have the same right to two months' leave.

The new type of leave stems from the European directive on the work-life balance of parents, commented CITUB National Secretary Velichka Mikova:

“The reason for accepting this type of leave is that until now the mother was entitled to more types of parental leave. While the father seemed to be able to use only maternity leave and unpaid parental leave until the age of eight.

The right will be exercised if the father has not used leave transferred to him by the child's mother. To receive leave, he must notify his employer at least 10 days in advance.

The compensation will be paid to him by the State Social Security, and its amount is yet to be determined.”

Under current law, each parent is entitled to 6 months of unpaid leave until the child reaches the age of 8, of which 5 months can be transferred to the other parent.

The changes are expected to take effect on August 1.

