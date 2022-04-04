Bulgarian among the Grammy Winners
Bulgarian composer Penka Kouneva became one of the winners of the most prestigious Grammy Music Award with her participation in the album “Women Warriors: Voices of Change”. The album won in the “Classic Collection” category. Kouneva has worked in Hollywood as a composer and orchestrator for more than 20 years. Before the first presentation of the album as a concert, the composer told the Bulgarian National Radio:
“My parts are for standing vox. My music is dramatic, tonal, it really sounds classic, but it has a very modern influence. Film music that tells stories.”
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Fathers in Bulgaria will be entitled to two months Paid Leave
- » 143 years since the Proclamation of Sofia as the Capital of Bulgaria
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1033 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » The Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins, Bulgaria’s President will host Iftar
- » Bulgaria: All Pensioners will receive a BGN 70 Easter Bonus
- » Bulgaria: Car with Ukrainian license plates sprayed with “Z” symbol