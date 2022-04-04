Bulgarian among the Grammy Winners

Society | April 4, 2022, Monday // 10:14
Bulgaria: Bulgarian among the Grammy Winners Penka Kouneva @thesoundarchitect.co.uk

Bulgarian composer Penka Kouneva became one of the winners of the most prestigious Grammy Music Award with her participation in the album “Women Warriors: Voices of Change”. The album won in the “Classic Collection” category. Kouneva has worked in Hollywood as a composer and orchestrator for more than 20 years. Before the first presentation of the album as a concert, the composer told the Bulgarian National Radio:

“My parts are for standing vox. My music is dramatic, tonal, it really sounds classic, but it has a very modern influence. Film music that tells stories.”

/BNR

