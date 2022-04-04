North Macedonia has declared five Russian Diplomats Persona Non Grata
The government in the Republic of North Macedonia has declared five Russian diplomats persona non grata. This was confirmed by Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani.
First Secretary of the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria has been declared Persona Non Grata
According to him, the diplomats undermined Skopje's path to the European Union, including by hindering the improvement of relations with Bulgaria.
North Macedonia’s PM: There are Individuals who work against our Agreement with Bulgaria
