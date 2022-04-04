The government in the Republic of North Macedonia has declared five Russian diplomats persona non grata. This was confirmed by Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani.

According to him, the diplomats undermined Skopje's path to the European Union, including by hindering the improvement of relations with Bulgaria.

/Nova