North Macedonia has declared five Russian Diplomats Persona Non Grata

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | April 4, 2022, Monday // 10:02
Bulgaria: North Macedonia has declared five Russian Diplomats Persona Non Grata Russian Embassy in Skopje, North Macedonia

The government in the Republic of North Macedonia has declared five Russian diplomats persona non grata. This was confirmed by Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani.

First Secretary of the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria has been declared Persona Non Grata

According to him, the diplomats undermined Skopje's path to the European Union, including by hindering the improvement of relations with Bulgaria.

North Macedonia’s PM: There are Individuals who work against our Agreement with Bulgaria

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: macedonia, persona non grata, Russian, diplomats
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria