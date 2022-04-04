Bulgaria has received an official Request to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles

Bulgaria has received an official letter from Gazprom demanding that the payment for Russian gas be in rubles. This was confirmed to Nova TV by Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov.

Our country agrees with the common position of the European Union that it will not comply with the change of currency.

The notice was received on Friday night. It states that the Russian company expects to receive payments only in rubles in the future.

“Russia wants something like this. It is debatable from the point of view of legal and contractual relations whether this is applicable and how,” said Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov.

However, Bulgaria agrees with the common position with the European Union - it will insist on paying as before in dollars or euros. Our contract specifies the US currency.

“We will certainly comply and maintain a common position with the European Union. The expectations are in the letter, if I'm not mistaken, the date is April 18 - then it will be the next payment”, added the Minister.

The question remains as to what will happen to gas supplies if no dialogue is found with Russia on payments.

“This is a question that is equivalent to the question of how predictable the actions are and any additional sanctions by Russia against the so-called unfriendly states,” Nikolov said.

And economists predict that the price of natural gas will not go down any time soon.

“Even if we did not have military action, even if we did not have these events in Ukraine, this is part of the general inflationary pressure on prices and the truth is that we can not expect big falls in prices at this stage,” said Stoyan Panchev.

For comparison a year ago - in April 2021, the price per megawatt-hour was 33.38 against 142 now.

The rule of payment in rubles applies only to unfriendly countries of Russia. For now, Russia has no plans to cut off gas supplies to countries that do not pay in rubles. The main role is played by Gazprombank. In it, gas buyers will have two accounts - in rubles and dollars or euros. And the conversion will be done by Russia.

