By the end of May NATO will set up Battle Groups from the Baltic to the Black Sea

Bundeswehr Inspector General Eberhard Zorn said that by the end of May, NATO would set up battlegroups in all countries “from the Baltic to the Black Sea” to strengthen the alliance's eastern flank.

“At the moment, we do not see any signs of an attack by Russian troops against NATO countries,” Zorn said in an interview with the Welt am Sonntag newspaper on Saturday. “In this regard, we have time to expand NATO capabilities and strengthen the eastern flank. By the end of May, we will create the necessary battle groups in all countries from the Baltic to the Black Sea.”

NATO will set up four additional multinational battlegroups in Europe in response to a Russian special operation in Ukraine, according to a statement from an extraordinary NATO summit in late March. The document notes that “in response to Russia's actions, NATO's defense plans have been launched, elements of the NATO Response Force have been deployed and 40,000 troops are stationed on NATO's eastern flank.”

In addition, four additional multinational battle groups are being set up in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia. At the same time, it was stated that the alliance's steps “remain preventive, proportionate and not aimed at escalating the crisis”.

