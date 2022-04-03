Day 39 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Regained control of Kyiv region, War Crimes in Bucha, Support from London

Ukraine has regained control of the entire Kyiv region. In a video address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces wanted to take over the eastern and southern parts of his country.

Russia has stepped up air activity in southeastern Ukraine in the past week, according to British intelligence. This reflects a warning issued by President Vladimir Zelensky, who said Russia wanted to take over the southern and eastern parts of the country.

“What is the purpose of the Russian troops?" They want to take Donbas in the east and south of Ukraine. What is our goal? To protect ourselves, our freedom, our land and our people. Let's do everything for our protection.”

In another video address last, he also praised Ukrainian forces defending the besieged southern port of Mariupol, which was virtually destroyed after weeks of heavy Russian bombing.

Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol and other Ukrainian cities has allowed Kyiv to “gain invaluable time”, which has contributed to Russia's weakening military capabilities, the president said. Earlier this week, Russia announced it would “drastically” reduce hostilities around the capital Kyiv and the northern city of Chernihiv, instead focusing on Ukraine's eastern regions.

Ukrainian forces have said they have recaptured the entire region around the capital, Kyiv, with Russian troops withdrawing from key cities. Gostomel Airport near Kyiv, where fighting has been going on since the first day of the conflict, is now back in Ukrainian hands.

However, according to reporters, the withdrawal of Russian troops increases the evidence of killed civilians, which is a war crime. Authorities say they found at least 20 bodies left on the streets in the city of Bucha, near Kyiv. Meanwhile, the town's mayor said 280 people were buried in a mass grave in Bucha and that the town was littered with corpses.

Authorities in Irpen say at least 200 civilians have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion.

Support from London

While the Russian military is on Ukrainian territory, London will continue to provide military, economic and diplomatic support, including tightening sanctions against Russia, warned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

On his Facebook account, he said he spoke last night with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom he congratulated on Ukraine's armed forces, which have bravely repulsed the Russian army in the Kyiv region.

Johnson also noted the major challenges facing both the Ukrainian military and civilians.

