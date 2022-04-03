Russian forces fired on peaceful Protests in Energodar with Shock Grenades (VIDEO)

Russian forces have fired on a peaceful protest in Energodar, home to Europe's largest Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Protesters sang the Ukrainian national anthem when explosions of shock grenades were heard. At least four people were injured. There are no damages at the plant, the level of radiation has not increased, BNT reported.

This is video from Energodar, where the Russian occupiers are trying to disperse a peaceful rally with shootings and light-noise grenades today. Look with sound to understand the heroism of local people#RussianWarCrimes pic.twitter.com/5uXOJAy3E6 — Oleksandra Matviichuk (@avalaina) April 2, 2022

Irpin, 20km from Kyiv, is the closest point to the Ukrainian capital that Russian troops have managed to reach before withdrawing. But they left serious infrastructure damage.

Yesterday in Chernihiv for the first time in weeks there was no shelling.

“This night for the first time in Chernihiv and the region was calm. There was no shelling. The Russians left. Now we have to regroup and try to restore what is left of our city. But let's not forget that the country continues to is at war and there may be new attacks at any moment,” said Chernihiv Governor Vyacheslav Chaus.

Russian War Crimes in Ukraine: Streets of Bucha filled with Dead Bodies, 300 buried in Mass Graves (GRAPHIC)

Withdrawal of Russian forces from the area around Kyiv creates a “catastrophic situation” for civilians, as Moscow troops place mines around residential buildings, abandon military equipment and “even the bodies of those killed,” warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

He added that the abandoned settlements will continue to be subject to long-range missile strikes, and the battle in the eastern parts of the country will intensify.

Ukraine: Powerful Explosions in Odessa (VIDEO)

“It is still not possible to return to normal life - as it was, in the territories, we are recapturing. We must wait until our land is demined, wait until we can guarantee you that there will be no new shelling,” said Zelensky

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews