Poland has accused Germany and France of being in close relations with Russia

Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski has accused Germany and France of being in close relations with Russia.

“For years, the German government has not wanted to notice what Russia is doing under Putin, and today we are seeing the result,” he was quoted as saying in an interview with the German newspaper Welt.

According to him, Berlin is trying to “revive what Imperial Chancellor Bismarck has done”, namely: “German domination side by side with Russia”.

Kaczynski, leader of Poland's ruling party, has accused Germany of not supplying enough weapons to Ukraine and refusing to impose an embargo on at least Russian oil imports. According to him, Russia earns five times more from oil exports than from natural gas sales.

Three European countries have already announced that they will stop importing Russian gas.

After Latvia announced yesterday that it was suspending imports of Russian gas for domestic consumption and becoming the first country in Europe to be independent of Russian supplies, AFP reported last night that the other two Baltic republics - Lithuania and Estonia - have also stopped buying and using of Russian gas in their countries. The agency quoted Uldis Bariss, executive director of the Baltic gas transmission company Conexus Baltic Grid, as saying that the three Baltic states would stop using Russian gas as of April 1.

“As of this month, no Russian gas in Lithuania. We break energy ties with the aggressor. If we can do it, so can the rest of Europe,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda wrote earlier on Twitter, adding: “Years ago, our state made decisions that allowed us to painlessly sever energy ties with the aggressor. If we can, so can the rest of Europe.”

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR