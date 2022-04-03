Ukraine: Powerful Explosions in Odessa (VIDEO)
/Odessa has been attacked with missiles and there are reports of fires in some areas of the city. This is stated in an online post of the city administration of the Ukrainian port city, Reuters reported.
A series of explosions erupted in Odessa around 6 a.m. local time, and pillars of smoke rose over the city.
At 6 Am major rocket attack on oil depots close to center Odesa. 4 rockets, 4 hits pic.twitter.com/bE8ZLESkib— Robert Dulmers (@Saint_Just1965) April 3, 2022
Flames can also be seen, reminds AFP. The Associated Press added that there were two powerful explosions, as they were in the port area.
In his Telegram account, Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's interior minister, said:
“Odessa has been attacked from the air, there are signals of fires in some areas. Some of the missiles were shot down by the air defense. People are advised to close their windows,” BTA quoted AFP as saying.
BREAKING: Multiple explosions hit Ukrainian city of Odessa, smoke billowing from multiple locations pic.twitter.com/Qln8pBq9Mn— BNO News (@BNONews) April 3, 2022
/ClubZ
