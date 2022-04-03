Russian War Crimes in Ukraine: Streets of Bucha filled with Dead Bodies, 300 buried in Mass Graves (GRAPHIC)

Nearly 300 people are buried in mass graves in the city of Bucha near the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, as a result of Russian aggression, reported AFP

The corpses of men in civilian clothes scattered on the streets were encountered by journalists who entered the Ukrainian city after it was reclaimed as a result of fierce fighting with the Russian military, the BBC reported.

This is #Bucha. The outskirt of #Kyiv. Russians were killing people with their hands tied behind their backs and left the bodies near the road. I am shaking. #StopPutinNOW pic.twitter.com/ffzUV8d5xo — Kira Rudik (@kiraincongress) April 2, 2022

An AFP reporter in Bucha, where Ukrainian forces regained control, counted at least 20 bodies, including people with their hands tied.

Sixteen of the 20 bodies lay on the sidewalk or by the side of the road. Three of them were literally obliterated in the middle of the road, and another was spotted in the yard of a destroyed house.

An open Ukrainian passport lay on the ground next to a man whose hands were tied behind his back with a piece of white cloth. Two other people were also tied in the upper arms.

A Ukrainian official told AFP that the dead men may have been killed in a bombing or shot by Russian soldiers, and police will investigate.

But the city's mayor, Anatoliy Fedoruk, told the agency by telephone that all 20 dead had been shot in the back of the head. He added that other bodies were still lying in the wreckage of cars destroyed by the shelling.

BBC journalists in another part of Ukraine have come across the bodies of two civilians killed by Russian forces. Earlier this week, a media team counted 13 bodies on the road between the villages of Mria and Myla. According to reporters, some of them are probably Ukrainian soldiers.

/OFFNews