The Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins, Bulgaria’s President will host Iftar
Today is the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims, which will last until May 1. Believers are encouraged to spend their time meditating on God, doing good deeds, and giving away alms.
8,500 packages of basic foodstuffs will be distributed to those in need during the holy month, according to the Chief Mufti in Bulgaria. Much of the humanitarian aid will be directed to refugees from Ukraine and will be sent to the places where they are accommodated.
On the occasion of Ramadan, President Rumen Radev will host the festive iftar dinner.
During Ramadan, Muslims observe a strict fast from dawn to dusk. These are days of forgiveness, repentance, and mercy.
President Rumen Radev will host the traditional iftar dinner on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims. Representatives of all official religions in Bulgaria, representatives of the diplomatic corps in our country, figures from the field of culture, education and science are invited to it.
The host of the President at the iftar gala dinner is an expression of respect for the religious holiday and the traditions of the Muslims in our country.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Car with Ukrainian license plates sprayed with “Z” symbol
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1143 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Bulgaria: Anti-Epidemic Measures are Dropped from Today – What Stays and Goes
- » Iran has Banned Women from accessing Football Stadiums
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria on the Day before Measures Fall: 1176 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Orange Code for Stormy and Strong Winds in Bulgaria