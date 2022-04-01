Peskov: Payment for Russian Gas in Rubles will Being in early May
Payment for gas supplies in Russian rubles will be made from the end of the second half of April, or even early May. This was stated by Russian President's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, adding that supplies of Russian gas will not be suspended if buyers do not confirm payment in rubles by April 1.
Russia: Payment for Gas and Oil might not be in Rubles Right Away
Asked about the deadline for opening accounts in Russian banks to pay for gas, Peskov recommended that they contact Gazprom for details.
A Kremlin spokesman said Russian President Vladimir Putin had outlined a new scheme to pay for gas in talks with European leaders before it was officially announced on Thursday.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » New Record for Inflation in the Eurozone
- » Cabinet Speaker: Gas Payments in Rubles will not be Allowed in Bulgaria
- » Russia: Payment for Gas and Oil might not be in Rubles Right Away
- » Bulgaria: New Jump in Gas Prices from April 1
- » UAE: Russia is an Indispensable Member of OPEC +
- » The European Commission will Negotiate on Bulgaria’s behalf with Gazprom for Russian Gas