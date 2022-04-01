Peskov: Payment for Russian Gas in Rubles will Being in early May

Payment for gas supplies in Russian rubles will be made from the end of the second half of April, or even early May. This was stated by Russian President's spokesman Dmitry Peskov, adding that supplies of Russian gas will not be suspended if buyers do not confirm payment in rubles by April 1.

Russia: Payment for Gas and Oil might not be in Rubles Right Away

Asked about the deadline for opening accounts in Russian banks to pay for gas, Peskov recommended that they contact Gazprom for details.

A Kremlin spokesman said Russian President Vladimir Putin had outlined a new scheme to pay for gas in talks with European leaders before it was officially announced on Thursday.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BGNES