Two SANS Employees accused of Espionage were Fired, more Russian Diplomats might be Expelled from Bulgaria

The two SANS (State Agency for National Security) employees investigated for espionage in favor of Russia have been removed. They are heads of sectors and departments in the agency, said SANS chairman Plamen Tonchev.

“Measures have been taken to prevent our employees from being allowed into the building. At the moment, they have been fired,” Tonchev said.

He admits that after this case there will be more Russian diplomats who will be declared persona non grata in our country.

Tonchev pointed out that on Thursday investigators from the National Investigation Service entered SANS and seized computer equipment.

“I want to assure the public that SANS has an extremely well-established internal control mechanism and we do not hesitate to take action, including against our employees, no matter what it costs us. The goal is to be able to clear the Agency's structures of elements that have no place in it,” Tonchev added.

He said that the development is entirely by SANS and the Internal Security Directorate.

“After the data collected by the Agency, we informed the Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday afternoon. Based on our data, pre-trial proceedings were instituted yesterday and the necessary actions have been taken,” Tonchev said.

