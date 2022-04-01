Lavrov: There is Progress in the Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine

World » RUSSIA | April 1, 2022, Friday // 14:32
Bulgaria: Lavrov: There is Progress in the Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine Sergei Lavrov @Wikimedia Commons

“Progress has been made in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine but this progress has not yet been reflected in agreements between the countries.” This was stated to reporters by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, quoted by RIA Novosti.

According to him, the talks should continue, as Moscow will prepare its response to Kyiv's proposals and will make some progress, said the head of the diplomatic mission, TASS reports.

Negotiations must continue. You have heard the comments of our negotiators from the last round in Istanbul, where for the first time the Ukrainian side presented on paper its vision of the agreements to be reached. We are preparing our reaction”, Lavrov commented.

“There is progress, first of all, in recognizing Ukraine's inability to be a member of the bloc, Ukraine's inability to participate in the North Atlantic Alliance - the status of a non-nuclear non-aligned country,” he said.

The foreign minister commented that Russia had seen from the Ukrainian side “a much better understanding of another reality”. He added: “I mean the situation in Crimea and Donbas,” Lavrov said.

