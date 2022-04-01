Bulgaria: Car with Ukrainian license plates sprayed with “Z” symbol

Vandals spray-painted a car with Ukrainian license plates in Dobrich with the pro-Russian “Z” symbol, a Ukrainian woman told the Bulgarian National Television. The incident happened during the night.

The car belongs to a Bulgarian from the city who has lived in Kyiv for the last 8 years.

On Tuesday, we published reports of stolen luxury cars in Burgas and Nessebar which had Ukrainian license plates. The Bulgarian police claim to have taken action, however cases of such crimes and vandalism continue in the eastern parts of the country where there are many Russians and Ukrainians with properties.

