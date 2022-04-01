Ukraine might Ban the Russian Orthodox Church and Take All of its Property and Money

A bill banning the Russian Orthodox Church has been submitted to Ukraine's parliament, the country's media reported.

The bill is not yet on the voting schedule but is likely to be voted on by a large majority. It envisions that all property of church authorities and the administration of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in the country be nationalized within 48 hours of the law's adoption.

Day 37 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russia Regroups Troops, the US Released Oil from its Reserves

Since the end of February, a number of dioceses and parishes of the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine and in Western Europe have sharply criticized the fact that Russian Patriarch Kirill ignored the war in Ukraine. At least 15 of the UOC's 53 dioceses and dozens of Russian parishes around the world have stopped worshiping Putin's high-ranking clerics.

A council of bishops of the Russian Orthodox Church is scheduled for May, in which all archbishops and metropolitans will take part. A number of church experts are already calling on the council to raise the issue of the independence of the UOC or the overthrow of Patriarch Kiril from the church.

