Bulgaria: Two SANS Officers and Someone from a Ministry are under Investigation for Espionage

Two employees of SANS (State Agency for National Security) at the middle management level and an employee of a Bulgarian Ministry but not of the Ministry of Interior, are the subject of investigations for espionage in favor of the Russian Federation after yesterday's two operations of SANS and the Specialized Prosecutor's Office. However, the three Bulgarians were not detained.

Bulgaria’s Special Prosecution targets SANS for Russian Espionage while SANS is Investigating the same Issue

This was announced by the head of the special prosecutor's office Valentina Madjarova, who especially wanted to emphasize that the Ministry of Interior is not the suspected ministry, whose employee is in the field of view of the state prosecution. She did not say when the actions of the three suspects took place, so as not to interfere with the investigation.

“This is a case of espionage, revealed as a result of the active work of SANS. This is a crime against the republic. This type of crime is usually committed confidentially and secretly, so at this stage we can not reveal many details,” said Madjarova and clarified that the investigative activity is not related to the deterioration of relations between Bulgaria and North Macedonia.

Bulgarian PM: Bulgaria has Not Promised a Date for lifting the Veto for North Macedonia

It became clear from the explanations that the transfer of information is likely to be to a person who is not among the expelled Russian diplomats. The data are transmitted using technical means.

The investigation continues, and next week it will be clear whether there will be charges of espionage under Art. 104 of the Criminal Code.

The action of the special prosecutor's office started two days ago on a signal from SANS. The prosecution expects the two employees, who are being investigated, to be disciplinarily fired.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews